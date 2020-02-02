Spring Like Weather Monday

A springlike air mass will build in across the Carolinas over the next few days as an upper-level ridge flexes its muscle over the Caribbean and Bahamas. With a broad southwesterly flow in place, expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Monday.
High clouds will stream across the area, emanating from an an upper-level disturbance over northern Mexico and rounding the top of the ridge, but sunshine should still filter through for a fair portion of the day.
The forecast does become more active Tuesday into Wednesday as an upper-level trough over the Four Corners region amplifies and heads eastward to the High Plains. This will usher the remnant energy from northern Mexico through the mid-Atlantic region, bringing showers to northern reaches of the viewing area on Tuesday with more widespread activity across central North Carolina by Wednesday. Warm conditions will persist with a southerly to southwesterly flow remaining.
The upper-level trough will deepen further on Thursday as it continues eastward, increasing the southerly flow over the region. Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected during the day as instability increases, and we'll have to keep an eye on late Thursday into Thursday night for the potential of isolated severe weather.
A cold front sweeps eastward late Thursday night into Friday, ushering in a drier and more seasonable air mass as we head into the weekend. A quick-moving feature may bring rainfall Saturday night, but it looks to be exiting stage right by Sunday.
Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell
