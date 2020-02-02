Spring Like Weather Monday

A springlike air mass will build in across the Carolinas over the next few days as an upper-level ridge flexes its muscle over the Caribbean and Bahamas. With a broad southwesterly flow in place, expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Monday.High clouds will stream across the area, emanating from an an upper-level disturbance over northern Mexico and rounding the top of the ridge, but sunshine should still filter through for a fair portion of the day.The forecast does become more active Tuesday into Wednesday as an upper-level trough over the Four Corners region amplifies and heads eastward to the High Plains. This will usher the remnant energy from northern Mexico through the mid-Atlantic region, bringing showers to northern reaches of the viewing area on Tuesday with more widespread activity across central North Carolina by Wednesday. Warm conditions will persist with a southerly to southwesterly flow remaining.The upper-level trough will deepen further on Thursday as it continues eastward, increasing the southerly flow over the region. Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected during the day as instability increases, and we'll have to keep an eye on late Thursday into Thursday night for the potential of isolated severe weather.A cold front sweeps eastward late Thursday night into Friday, ushering in a drier and more seasonable air mass as we head into the weekend. A quick-moving feature may bring rainfall Saturday night, but it looks to be exiting stage right by Sunday.Have a great evening!-Brittany BellSteve Stewart