Springtime Weather is Here

A somewhat active weather pattern is in store for the area now through the weekend as the storm track remains nearly parked overhead.This pattern will be driven by a stalled frontal boundary, which is expected to move over North Carolina today, and a bulging ridge across the southern United States. This combination will produce several waves of rain with the potential for some thunderstorms at times.A weakening cold front extending from Maine to eastern West Virginia to Oklahoma will slow down and creep southward into the northern part of Central North Carolina this morning. A small wave of low pressure will form on the front over western North Carolina today and trigger a shower or thunderstorm over parts of the region, mostly for this afternoon and evening.Once this small low moves off to the east, the front will sink southward then stall over Central North Carolina tonight. There might be a lingering shower in a couple of spots early tonight, then most of the region should have a rain-free night. The front will then move back northward as a warm front tomorrow. While this may touch off a shower or two, no widespread precipitation is expected on Thursday.An area of low pressure will swing across the Great Lakes tomorrow night and Friday morning and will send another cold front into the Appalachians from the northwest. The upper-level trough is forecast to lift out to the northeast during Friday just as the front starts to get close to Central North Carolina. As a result of this lifting, the feature will weaken and shower development ahead of and near the cold front is projected to become very spotty. This may be enough to touch off a shower for the area, but widespread rainfall is not expected at this time.We should finally catch a break from any mention of rain from late Friday night and Saturday as the cold front moves well south of Central North Carolina. This cold front stalls out across southern Georgia by Saturday night as high pressure building across the Great Lakes. This high will move off the East coast Sunday night as another upper-level disturbance moves into the Ohio Valley region. This feature will cause a broad area of low pressure to form over the Deep South along the stalled front. This developing surface storm will track along the front causing the front to lift northward with a northward surge of moist air into the relatively cold air. This should bring some rain to Central North Carolina during Sunday.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather