Warm Weather Continues

An unsettled weather pattern lingers for the remainder of the week and into next week.

Tonight there will be a spotty shower in the Triangle; otherwise look for partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 50s, about 10+ degrees above average.

Tomorrow features partly cloudy skies with a few showers from time to time and temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday will be slightly warmer than Thursday with slightly more sunshine.

A weakening cold front will migrate southward on Friday and will return temperatures to near average values for Saturday.

Sunday and Monday look to be more wet and much cooler with highs only reaching into the mid 50s.

Robert Johnson


