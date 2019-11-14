Weather

A Wet Friday

Rain will spread into central North Carolina tonight ahead of a cold front and an upper level low. Most of the rain tonight will be light.

We'll see more rain Friday as a coastal low tracks north. Highs will still stay chilly only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain will stick around through Saturday as the low slows down just off the North Carolina Coast. An increase in northeast flow will drop highs a few degrees into the mid 40s. On top of that winds will pick up as well as flow strengthens in between the coastal low and high pressure across New England.

Winds will be highest along the coast Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 60mph. Coastal over wash, beach erosion, and sound side flooding is also possible.

Things will dry out Sunday as the low moves away from the state. Through the start of next week temperatures will start to warm to the upper 50s. A storm system could bring rain Tuesday, but totals look light for now.
Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell



