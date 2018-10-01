With high pressure in control, we have a rain-free forecast for Central North Carolina for pretty much the entire week.Daily sunshine will push temperatures up into the 80s each day this week, and by later this week some locations will reach 90.Nighttime low temperatures will be generally in the 60s all week long.As the week rolls along, there will be a gradual increase in humidity. Dew points, a direct measure of the amount of moisture in the air, will be near 60 today and rise to about 70 later this week.As a result, it will feel noticeably more humid outside as the week progresses.Although our forecast does not explicitly include any mention of rain for this entire week, the higher humidity late in the week means there will be at least a small chance of a stray afternoon thunderstorm by the weekend.Have a great week!Bigweather