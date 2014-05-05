Staying Hot & Humid

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect another hot and humid day today with only an isolated afternoon and evening storm. Temps top out in the low to mid 90s.Friday will be just as hot and humid but more storms late afternoon into the evening and especially in the overnight hours.Memorial Day Weekend will be cooler. It will feature more clouds than sunshine and showers and storms, especially on Saturday.Memorial Day itself will be bright and beautiful with highs in the mid 70s.Temperatures return into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather