Staying Hot & Humid for Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bermuda high is still in charge today with the sunshine, heat and humidity. Any thunderstorm activity early on should be well west and north of the Triangle leaving us with a mostly clear, warm, stuffy night.A couple storms my creep into our region tomorrow, late in the afternoon and evening. Conditions will be marginally unstable enough to support locally strong, perhaps damaging winds with a cell. However, the bigger change will come on Friday as that front is pushing southward through the mid-Atlantic. A few more showers and storms may materialize for Saturday afternoon and evening as well.A trough (large area of low pressure) is likely to drift south on Sunday, allowing for a drier air mass to move into our region with some sun and only a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Then a building ridge of high pressure over the Ohio Valley is likely to bring us dry, hot weather again Monday.As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is located in the central Atlantic Ocean, 1,200 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Gonzalo is moving through a favorable environment featuring warm ocean waters and light wind shear. As a result, we expected Gonzalo to continue to intensify. There is a small window of opportunity for this system to strengthen into a hurricane in the next 24 to 48 hours. Over the weekend, wind shear is expected to increase over the system along with drier air.These ingredients may cause the system to lose intensity but confidence is not high.Elsewhere, a tropical wave and weak area of low pressure is moving into the central Gulf of Mexico producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf through Florida. The low will move into an environment with lower wind shear over the next 24 to 48 hours. As a result, a tropical depression could form. This system is expected to move inland over Texas on Friday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson