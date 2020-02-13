Staying Cool & Soggy For Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain and cooler than normal temperatures will persist tonight and tomorrow due to a strong upper-level low pressure system that is meandering in the Carolinas. Wednesday will be soggy too but may provide a few more opportunities for some peaks of sunshine.Thursday will be warmer and a bit muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. By Thursday night, there may be anywhere from 2-4" of rain with the highest amounts for the coastal plain.Friday will be warmer and more humid but there is still the possibility for a spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm. The start of summer on Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday both look warm, bright and humid with temperatures around 90.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson