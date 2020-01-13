Wet and Warm Monday

Some unsettled weather is expected to persist in the Triangle and throughout much of North Carolina over the next couple of days.The catalyst, which promotes widespread clouds, as well as a few showers and even a thunderstorm or two, is a nearly stationary front. Although the front has been creeping slowly to the north since early on Sunday night, it is not expected to move much today.While there could be a shower at almost any time today, daytime temperatures are expected to remain well above the seasonal averages. The mercury will climb into the mid- and upper 60s this afternoon.A few rumbles of thunder may occur this afternoon in this warmer environment.The overall setup will not change much tomorrow with this frontal boundary remaining draped across the area. It will promote more showers, as well as an isolated thunderstorm or two. During the next 48 hours, rainfall totals in the Triangle and across much of the rest of Central North Carolina are expected to average 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch, with some of the wettest spots getting around a full inch.As another cold front approaches the area on Wednesday from the north and west, some wet and unsettled weather is expected to continue.Later this week, drier air will begin to filter into the region on Thursday. A ridge of high pressure located in the northern Plains during midweek will be sliding across the Great Lakes, then into interior portions of the Northeast on Thursday night and early Friday.This high pressure system will drive a wedge along the east- facing slopes of the Appalachians. And, while most temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday should still manage to reach the 60s, Friday will be noticeably cooler. With a northeasterly flow, our temperatures will be no higher than the lower 50s.Showers are possible once again next weekend, since a fairly potent shortwave disturbance is forecast to emerge in the Plains later this week, then track east-northeastward into the Ohio Valley on Saturday. The Carolinas will be in a southerly or southeasterly flow regime as that low pressure system passes by to the north, so we encounter a brief warm up. Showers will be possible on Saturday with most temperatures reaching the lower 60s, and then it turns a bit cooler once again on Sunday behind a cool front.Have a great week!Bigweather