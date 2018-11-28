We will see another rather cold night tonight as the high sits overhead. Winds will die off as temperatures dip back into the middle 20s.Another dry and chilly day on Thursday with a good deal of sun, but it won't be as harsh as today as the high starts to slide away, allowing us to get to 50.More clouds will be around tomorrow night into Friday as a warm front lifts through the area. This front will bring a small chance of a shower later Thursday night into Friday, but most areas will remain dry.It will also be warmer on Friday as a warmer air mass moves in thanks to the warm front. The afternoon high will be around 60 on Friday.A storm system moving through on Saturday will bring some rain, especially in the afternoon and at night.It will dry out on Sunday behind the front with a gusty breeze from the west. There'll be some breaks of sun and it will be quite mild as well with highs in the upper 60s. It will remain dry and mild heading into next Monday as well.The next chance for rain comes next Tuesday, but just a chance as this next storm system could miss us to the south.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell