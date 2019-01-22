An Arctic high pressure area will slowly move away to the east today and tonight resulting in winds to shift to the south. This will pull in warmer air. After staying below freezing yesterday, we'll reach 40 with sunshine this afternoon.Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching front and it will remain gray all day on Wednesday, but temperatures rise well into the 50s as a brisk southerly flow continues.This next front will push through Wednesday night through Thursday with rain and perhaps rumbles of thunder. We remain mild for Thursday with highs in the lower 60s, but colder air will push in as we dry out Thursday night.High pressure building eastward from the Plains states will keep the region dry and seasonably chilly for Friday and the weekend. Look for sunshine Friday and Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday as the next storm system approaches.Have a good Tuesday!Bigweather