WEATHER

Another Cold Day

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arctic high pressure area will slowly move away to the east today and tonight resulting in winds to shift to the south. This will pull in warmer air. After staying below freezing yesterday, we'll reach 40 with sunshine this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching front and it will remain gray all day on Wednesday, but temperatures rise well into the 50s as a brisk southerly flow continues.

This next front will push through Wednesday night through Thursday with rain and perhaps rumbles of thunder. We remain mild for Thursday with highs in the lower 60s, but colder air will push in as we dry out Thursday night.

High pressure building eastward from the Plains states will keep the region dry and seasonably chilly for Friday and the weekend. Look for sunshine Friday and Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday as the next storm system approaches.

Have a good Tuesday!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Winter wellness for your pets
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
Exclusive: Cary man stuck on tarmac in Canada for 19 hours speaks about ordeal
On the eve of NC election fraud court case, parties set tone, Harris falls ill
Family of Fayetteville man struck and killed in wheelchair seeks answers
Neighbor describes finding body of teen killed after leaving Hoke Co. party
Mom watches son take final breaths after accidental shooting
Attorneys for Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot argue for his release
More than a dozen dead horses remain on Wake County property
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
Show More
No. 11 Tar Heels bury No. 10 Virginia Tech under 3-point avalanche
Family: Body recovered from Neuse River is truck driver
Young Franklin County rapper nails performance at Atlanta MLK event
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
More News