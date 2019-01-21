Weather maps show a very strong high pressure area centered over Ohio.This large area of high pressure and the big weekend storm moving northeast through Atlantic Canada continues to funnel very cold dry air into central North Carolina. This has led to very low temperatures last night and readings struggling to rise to the freezing mark this afternoon. Under a clear sky, diminishing winds and very low dew points readings will once again plunge back down into the teens tonight.The large high pressure area will slowly move to the east tomorrow and lower-level winds across the region will go from flowing out of the northeast to southeast. This southeast lower-level wind flow will help usher in a warmer flow of air and readings should rise to around freezing by midday tomorrow and top out near 40. That will still be about 10 degrees shy of normal. Readings tomorrow night won't be nearly as cold as tonight and last night as clouds start to move into the region.The increase in cloud cover will signal an increase in moisture and clouds will dominate the skies across central North Carolina tomorrow night, Wednesday and Thursday. Cloud cover readings will warm into the lower 60s on Wednesday.Meanwhile, a strong upper-level storm system moving into the southwest U.S. is causing the development of a storm system over eastern Colorado. A cold front will form to the west and southwest of this evolving storm system tonight and tomorrow. The storm will move northeast while the cold front starts to sweep eastward.This cold front will reach the Appalachians Wednesday night then sweep through central North Carolina during the day Thursday. This front will bring the region periods of rain Wednesday night into Thursday.Drier air will start to move in from the west Thursday afternoon ending the wet weather from west to east.High pressure building eastward from the Plains States will help bring the colder weather for Thursday night and Friday and help keep the region dry and chilly into the start of the upcoming weekend.Another storm system moving into the Rockies Thursday night will move southward into Texas by the end of the week. This will cause a surface storm to form over the western Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. This storm will track eastward Saturday night and Sunday and should stay well south of the region until early next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell