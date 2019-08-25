Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

Tomorrow may start with some breaks in the clouds, especially across the north, moisture will increase in the mid- to upper levels with a disturbance pushing in from the west. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of the year with a northeast wind in place.Anyone heading to the beaches, there can be some 30-40 mph gusts later tonight into tomorrow, due to the pressure gradient of the surface high to the north and area of low pressure off the Southeast coast.No significant changes Tuesday, as we will be wedged between the low offshore and a frontal boundary to just west of the Appalachians.A more significant upper-level trough will build into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley toward the middle of the week which will help to push this front into our area Wednesday. In advance of the front, it will turn warmer and more humid with an increased chance for shower and thunderstorm activity heading into the afternoon and evening. This front will be slow to move through the area and may still be in the vicinity Thursday to warrant at least the mention of a shower or thunderstorm, especially to the south and east.High pressure should promote dry and seasonably warm weather to end the week, although moisture may be lurking just to our south and east.Tropical Storm Dorian is about 430 miles to the east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds around 40 mph. Dorian is moving to the west at about 14 mph and will continue to track to the west or west-northwest over the next several days. Gradual strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Lesser Antilles and eventually moves into the Caribbean Sea.Elsewhere, an area of low pressure, designated as Invest 98L, is located well off the coast of Georgia as it continues to track to the northeast. Conditions remain conducive for some additional organization, which could allow the system to become a tropical depression off the Carolina coast sometime early this week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell