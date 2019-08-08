Hot Tomorrow

We had a much quieter day today than yesterday! The strong storms that rocked parts of the Triangle last night are long gone, and tonight should be dry with lows in the mid 60s north to low 70s south.Shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible in the northern portions of region late Friday as a cold front approaches. The best chance looks to be northeast of Raleigh, and some of the storms could be strong. Most areas from Triangle to the south will be dry tomorrow. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s.The weekend looks to be dry and seasonably hot with highs of 90-94 and lows of 67-73. But overall, the weather should cooperate if you have outdoor plans!Have a great evening!Chris