Weather

Hot Tomorrow

We had a much quieter day today than yesterday! The strong storms that rocked parts of the Triangle last night are long gone, and tonight should be dry with lows in the mid 60s north to low 70s south.
Shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible in the northern portions of region late Friday as a cold front approaches. The best chance looks to be northeast of Raleigh, and some of the storms could be strong. Most areas from Triangle to the south will be dry tomorrow. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s.

The weekend looks to be dry and seasonably hot with highs of 90-94 and lows of 67-73. But overall, the weather should cooperate if you have outdoor plans!

Have a great evening!
Chris




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham woman kicked off Frontier flight sues for $55 million
'It's really scary:' Shots fired at Raleigh shopping center
Programming note: Shows shift for Panthers preseason game tonight
El Paso suspect's mom called police weeks earlier: Attorney
NOAA increases prediction for hurricane activity in 2019
NC couple plans to get married after $100K lottery win
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Show More
Police investigating YouTuber who appeared to abuse her dog in video
Wake County school resource officers train for active shooter
Water bills spike in Harnett County; residents told to pay anyway
11 arrested in human trafficking, prostitution sting in Cumberland County
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, August 8
More TOP STORIES News