Scattered showers and storms developed again across the region this afternoon as one last disturbance rotates into the region from an upper level low in the northeast U.S. The showers should end this evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Tomorrow should be the first completely dry day in over a week as weak high pressure moves in. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday should be dry except for a isolated shower or storm. It'll be hot and humid with highs in the low and mid 90s. As we head into the weekend, shower and storm chances--mainly in the afternoon--will ramp back up.

Hang on--fall is getting closer!

Have a great evening,

Chris

