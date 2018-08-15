WEATHER

Warmer Wednesday

A weak upper-level ridge and high pressure over the western Atlantic nudging a bit westward will combine to lead to largely dry conditions today and Thursday around the Triangle with a mix of sunshine and some clouds.

It will be a few degrees hotter than normal with highs in the lower 90s and typical humidity.

An upper disturbance and weak cool front approaching from the northwest Friday will increase moisture enough to trigger a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

These features will linger around the region into the weekend increasing tropical moisture and leading to more frequent showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Some of this activity can be heavy, resulting in localized flooding.

Lingering, unsettled conditions will maintain a wet pattern into next week, but a washout is not expected.

Have a great hump day!

BIgweather

