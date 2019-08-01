Storms Around This Afternoon

More showers and thunderstorms fire through the next few days across the Tar Heel State.A cold front that brought storms to the area yesterday has stalled out to the west of the region over the Appalachians. This will continue to linger in this region through the weekend, bringing daily chances of stormy, unsettled weather.With heavy rain in the forecast and minimal upper-level winds to steer the storms once they develop, pooling of water in low-lying areas could lead to flash flooding. This may bring about a dicey evening commute if you get caught under one of these soakers.The chances for thunderstorms will continue into the weekend, and be further enhanced as a surge of tropical moisture sweeps up along the eastern coast.Currently, this tropical wave, designated Invest 95L, is located around Cuba and the Bahamas, producing heavy downpours in the area. No circulation can be seen on satellite imagery and there won't be any conditions conducive to developing into a tropical storm or hurricane in the near future; however as storms linger in the area, 95L could potentially enhance rainfall through much of the region into early next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather