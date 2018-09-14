HURRICANE FLORENCE

'I'm not cut:' Storm debris hits reporter during Hurricane Florence live shot

Ted Oberg gets hit with storm debris during live shot with KABC

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
During the live coverage of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, ABC13's Ted Oberg was hit with a big piece of storm debris.

Ted, from our sister station in Houston, was answering a question from an anchor at one of our other sister stations, KABC, when a gust of wind picked up what appeared to be metal from part of a roof, and hit him.

"I'm ok. We're ok. I'm not cut," Ted said as he tried to hold on to it to keep it from flying away. "I'm going to let this go, and I'm going to let you go."

The ABC family is thankful he and his photographer David Aguillard were not injured.
VIDEO: ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg gives updates from the heart of Hurricane Florence
ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg giving updates from the heart of Hurricane Florence

