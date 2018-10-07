Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Michael heading toward North Carolina

TS Michael will bring more rain to central North Carolina by mid-week.

5pm Update - Tropical Storm Michael is a tad stronger this afternoon with 50mph maximum... https://t.co/nPlxQ7wkol pic.twitter.com/gpvOIL80CU — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 7, 2018

Tropical Storm Michael is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall at the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday. The storm will weaken as it tracks toward North Carolina but will bring heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.So, what does that mean for us?Rain chances go up Wednesday and if the current speed holds up, Thursday will to be the wettest. This could change if the storm slows down.That much rain could cause some problems as the ground is still rather wet, especially in the Sandhills.Likely, the onset of the rain will infiltrate into the soil with no problem, but after an inch or so, runoff is possible.The Weather Prediction Center has about 1-2'' of rain falling across our area. This could cause flash flooding especially since the ground is still saturated from Florence.Timing and rainfall amounts will be fine-tuned as we get closer to the event. Unfortunately, the first day of the North Carolina State Fair could be rather wet.The rain should clear out Friday morning as a cold front sweeps the storm out to sea.After the storm moves past, much cooler and drier air moves in and it will finally feel like autumn!Michael should move faster than Florence due to the jet stream.Keep in mind because this is still a few days out, timing and impacts and change. These predictions are based on the current track of the storm.