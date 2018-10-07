WEATHER

Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Michael heading toward North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Update for Tropical Storm Michael from Brittany Bell

By and Brittany Bell
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Tropical Storm Michael is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall at the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday. The storm will weaken as it tracks toward North Carolina but will bring heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
So, what does that mean for us?

Rain chances go up Wednesday and if the current speed holds up, Thursday will to be the wettest. This could change if the storm slows down.


That much rain could cause some problems as the ground is still rather wet, especially in the Sandhills.

TS Michael will bring more rain to central North Carolina by mid-week.



Likely, the onset of the rain will infiltrate into the soil with no problem, but after an inch or so, runoff is possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has about 1-2'' of rain falling across our area. This could cause flash flooding especially since the ground is still saturated from Florence.



Timing and rainfall amounts will be fine-tuned as we get closer to the event. Unfortunately, the first day of the North Carolina State Fair could be rather wet.

Fair food: What new treats are coming to the NC State Fair in 2018
Unicorn bacon, Crack-N-Cheese Waffle Cone, Shrimp & Cheddar Cheese Grits Eggroll, oh my!


The rain should clear out Friday morning as a cold front sweeps the storm out to sea.

After the storm moves past, much cooler and drier air moves in and it will finally feel like autumn!

Michael should move faster than Florence due to the jet stream.

Keep in mind because this is still a few days out, timing and impacts and change. These predictions are based on the current track of the storm.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormrainnorth carolina newsweatherNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watching Tropical Storm Michael
Fall colors in the NC mountains are running behind schedule
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More Weather
Top Stories
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
20 dead following crash involving limousine in upstate NY
Man wanted in fatal shooting of Durham woman
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
18-year-old man found shot, lying in grass in Durham
Silver Alert issued for Raleigh teen
Harnett County teacher accused of giving drugs to student
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Southern Pines
Show More
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
'Tremendous victory': Trump celebrates Kavanaugh win
Dozens rally outside Raleigh Legislative Building following Kavanaugh confirmation
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune
Wake County College Fair helps your child prepare for college
More News