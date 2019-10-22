Showers and Storms Today

A cold front is expected to move through the area today. This will bring a severe risk to the viewing area. Heavy rain and strong, gusty winds will be the main threats from today's event.Once the front moves through, a cooler wind shift from the northwest will occur. This wind flow will help usher in much drier and more stable air. That dry, stable air will help bring a clearing sky this evening and tonight.High pressure building into the Deep South will expand east and northeast into Central North Carolina tomorrow and Thursday. This leads to very nice fall weather for the rest of the week.Another cold front will move into the region from the north on Saturday and stall. This brings a shower Saturday or Saturday night. An area of low pressure will form on the stalling front over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico during Saturday and Saturday night. This storm system will move northeast towards the eastern Great Lakes. This will force the stalled front to move back northward as a warm front Saturday night and Sunday, followed by the eastward-moving cold front. These two fronts bring Central North Carolina a few more showers, mainly on Sunday.Drier weather will move in from the west gradually Monday as the cold front moves east and south and falls apart.Have a great Tuesday and stay weather aware today!Bigweather