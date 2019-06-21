Weather

Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds knock out power to thousands in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas

Severe storms moved through central North Carolina on Thursday, knocking down trees and flooding some streets.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, thousands of people in North Carolina woke up Friday without power



Friday's storms brought hail and wind gusts above 50 mph in some areas.

The storms moved in hours after ABC11's First Alert weather said central North Carolina was at an elevated risk for severe weather.

Friday is the first day of summer. It will bring temperatures in the 80s and a marginal risk for severe weather.



