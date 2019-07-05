Weather

Storms drench area, hampering many July Fourth plans

Severe weather dampened some Fourth of July plans in North Carolina, particularly in Cumberland County, where Fort Bragg has canceled its July Fourth celebration.

Fort Bragg officials said the festivities have been canceled but the fireworks show is still on for now. They are scheduled to begin at 9:42 p.m.





Powerful afternoon storms moved through the Triangle early Thursday afternoon, knocking out power to several thousand Durham residents.

Also in Durham, a tree fell, smashing a house, and a lightning strike apparently started a fire at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Presidents Drive. No one was injured but Durham firefighters remain at the scene.



Adverse weather is really hampering festivities in Cumberland County, which is under a flash flood warning.through 8:15 p.m.



At Fort Bragg, the flag ceremony and the parachute demo were canceled earlier, and now all festivities are off at the annual Independence Day celebration.

Officials hope the fireworks display can go on tonight.




Hope Mills has canceled its fireworks show because of the weather.

Scattered storms remain a possibility across the region this afternoon and early evening. Since they are not moving very quickly, heavy rain (up to 2 to 3 inches in a few storms) will be the main threat. There could be isolated damaging winds and lightning.

A few storms could linger toward 9:30 p.m. when fireworks start.



The good news, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said he thinks most everybody will get their celebrations in.

"I think they will get them in. I just think they will be delayed in some spots," Big Weather said.



LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Following a couple days of oppressive heat, a relief is in sight.

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler Thursday than Wednesday, but the humidity will be higher. So the heat index will be the same as Wednesday, up to 101 in the Triangle, up to 106 in the Sandhills.

But Friday temperatures will fall to the upper 80s and stay there or just above 90 for the next few days.
