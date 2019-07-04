Afternoon storms drench area, more possible on July Fourth evening

Fort Bragg officials said the festivities have been canceled but the fireworks show is still on for now. They are scheduled to begin at 9:42 p.m.
BREAKING: The Forth of July Celebration at @FtBraggNC has been cancelled due to flooding. Fireworks may still go off at 9:42 p.m. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/TK3t7RKO2C— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 4, 2019
Powerful afternoon storms already moved through the Triangle early Thursday afternoon, knocking out power to several thousand Durham residents.
Also in Durham, a tree fell, smashing a house, and a lightning strike apparently started a fire at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Presidents Drive. No one was injured but Durham firefighters remain at the scene.
Pea size hail in Holly Springs. #ncwx #@NWSRaleigh pic.twitter.com/odwwyqw7fH— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 4, 2019
Adverse weather is really hampering festivities in Cumberland County, which is under a flash flood warning.through 8:15 p.m.
It’s not looking good on @FtBraggNC. The rain is hampering all activities. Just got word that the flag ceremony and parachute demo are both cancelled at the annual Independence Day celebration. pic.twitter.com/Pm4B6AijDw— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) July 4, 2019
At Fort Bragg, the flag ceremony and the parachute demo were canceled earlier, and now all festivities are off at the annual Independence Day celebration.
Officials hope the fireworks display can go on tonight.
UPDATE: It’s starting to rain here at @FtBraggNC. Officials say the 82nd Airborne Division Rock Band performance has been cancelled. More cancellations possible. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/eNXf635Wi7— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 4, 2019
Severe weather is putting a temporary stop on 4th of July festivities at @FtBraggNC. Eventgoers have been asked to go back to their vehicles.— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 4, 2019
No word yet on when delay will be lifted. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/vm1BmjY5K7
Hope Mills has canceled its fireworks show because of the weather.
Scattered storms remain a possibility across the region this afternoon and early evening. Since they are not moving very quickly, heavy rain (up to 2 to 3 inches in a few storms) will be the main threat. There could be isolated damaging winds and lightning.
The storms should diminish rather quickly around sunset (8:35 p.m.), but a few could linger toward 9:30 p.m. when fireworks start.
Scattered strong storms continue to develop over the region. Remember, if you hear thunder, go indoors, even if it's not raining! #ABC11 #July4 pic.twitter.com/JtpmHTjZR8— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) July 4, 2019
The good news, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said he thinks most everybody will get their celebrations in.
"I think they will get them in. I just think they will be delayed in some spots," Big Weather said.
There is a Marginal Risk (Cat1 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon. Any storm that fires could produce damaging winds. Be #WeatherAware today! pic.twitter.com/skPx1QVpT4— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 4, 2019
Following a couple days of oppressive heat, a relief is in sight.
Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler Thursday than Wednesday, but the humidity will be higher. So the heat index will be the same as Wednesday, up to 101 in the Triangle, up to 106 in the Sandhills.
But Friday temperatures will fall to the upper 80s and stay there or just above 90 for the next few days.