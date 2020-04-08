weather

Storms move out of central NC Wednesday night, showers return Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cluster of thunderstorms rolled through central North Carolina Wednesday night, prompting many counties to go under a Severe Thunderstorm warning.

Another round of brief showers and gusts are expected to come through tomorrow morning starting around 6 or 7 a.m. The gusts should be out of our area by 9 or 10 a.m.

Be sure to stay weather away Thursday morning.

Over the last two days, our viewing area has been under a Marginal, or Category 1 of 5, risk for severe storms. Wednesday, it increased to a Category 2 (Slight) risk,

Stay tuned...
