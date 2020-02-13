Typical Temps Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We will stay rain-free in the Triangle through the afternoon. We could even see the humidity dip some, as dew points try to drop into the low 60s with the west wind bringing in some drier air.We start to see some thunderstorms advancing toward us from the west and southwest late in the day though as a cold front pushes toward us from the northwest. That means the chance for some storms in the Sandhills. This is associated with a storm that remains well up over Quebec; the storm will be holding nearly stationary today, though the cold front will continue to press slowly south and east. This moisture will get drawn up from the Gulf Coast states with a disturbance getting pulled northward ahead of the front, and we'll likely have a round of thunderstorms pushing through the Triangle tonight as a result. This diminishes later tonight, though it is possible that something lingers in the area past midnight.The front will get more of a push to the south and east tomorrow, though we'll continue to have a lot of available moisture along it as it arrives over the region. This will increase our chances of rainfall for tomorrow, as well as the amount of cloudiness. We also end up a few degrees cooler.The front does eventually lose its identity and washes out as high pressure builds over the region for the end of the week and into the weekend. This keeps us totally dry on Friday, and even lower the humidity a bit, with dew points at least as comfortable as the the mid-60s, and perhaps even lower for a time. This high will hold on Saturday and give us a stretch of dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine and seasonably high temperatures.The humidity climbs again Sunday as the high moves off to the Southeast. A surface low tries to develop along the coast south of a storm moving through New England. The moisture and instability increase may be enough to allow scattered showers and storms to pop up Sunday afternoon, but for now, it's an isolated chance.We'll have another front pressing southeastward over the weekend. It will move into the Triangle early next week though. The long-range models disagree on where exactly that front sets up, and how long it lingers. For now we're leaving our forecast as-is, except to stress that Tuesday looks like the day that is most likely to be the cloudiest and wettest.Have a great hump day!Big Weather