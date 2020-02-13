Weather

Storms possible Friday, cool down coming Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms remained west of the area yesterday as expected, and we saw temperatures climb back into the low 90s. We'll see a bit of change today as an upper-level disturbance comes swinging eastward; this will pass through Virginia late today into this evening.

The best chance of a shower or thunderstorm will be from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. Activity moves away overnight as the system departs to the east.

A cold front drops down through the northeastern United States tomorrow, then pushes into Virginia and North Carolina tomorrow night. This will be associated with a storm that is moving eastward through southern Canada today and tonight, then cuts across Maine tomorrow and drags the cold front south and east. The front won't have much activity with it overall, but we could have a scattering of shower and thunderstorm activity with and ahead of it as it pushes through the region. Temperatures surge ahead of the front once again, and we top out above 90.

Any lingering shower or thunderstorm dissipates quickly tomorrow evening, and as the front slips south of us overnight we'll end up partly cloudy.

An upper-level low will swing through the area Sunday with some cloudiness, but overall it will be a much more comfortable day. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, but the humidity will be considerably lower behind the front. We do still have to keep our eyes on where the front ends up stalling out; both the GFS and Euro have shower and thunderstorm activity across southern parts of North Carolina Sunday afternoon. We're keeping the forecast dry, but this could still be an evolving situation with the placement of the front.

High pressure will build south-southeastward across the northeastern U.S. Monday, then sits off the coast to our east Tuesday into Wednesday with a strong upper-level high building across the region. Temperatures will be near average early next week, and thoughwe have to watch for the potential for a spike Wednesday as a front approaches from the west, they will stay lower again later in the week as the front moves in with more clouds and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The front looks to slow down from the timing we expected earlier; this is the front that will pull Cristobal northward. The front will try to give us a shower or thunderstorm at some point Thursday, or perhaps even as late as Thursday night, and then it will stall over or near the Triangle into Friday.

Have a great weekend!

