Weather

Storms soak Raleigh, Durham, play havoc with weekend events

Wet weather rolled through Friday night, bringing heavy rain, thunder, and lightning -- potentially interfering with your weekend plans.

The entire ABC11 viewing area was at risk for severe weather Friday.

The storms moved through in earnest during the evening. A few trees were knocked down across the area, including in Clayton, but a tree blocking the roadway in between N. O'Neil and Brookhill was quickly cleared and the road reopened.

A large tree blocked the roadway in between N. O'Neil and Brookhill in Clayton on Friday night.



SEE ALSO: Storm off Florida coast has 70 percent chance of becoming tropical depression

Because of the storms, the Chris Young concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park was postponed. Judah & the Lion fans at Red Hat Amphitheater were evacuated because of lightning concerns.

The storm intensity was expected to diminish by midnight, but showers and storms remain overnight as the cold front drops south.

Some high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday in order to avoid the storms. Others will be played Saturday.

Keep an eye on the radar here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdurhamraleighwake countyorange countyfayettevilleweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Humiliating': Raleigh homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
'She's going to...get killed:' Pedestrian hit, killed in Cary
'Unimaginable:' Family grieves for Fayetteville man found dead in ravine crash
Festivals will mean closed roads, big crowds in downtown Raleigh
Parents meet woman who received son's organs at Duke Hospital
Clayton K-9 helps police find heroin, cash, stolen guns
Morrisville woman stops for groceries, wins $25,000 a year for life
Show More
K-9 helps flush suspect out of woods in Mebane armed robbery
Is your mosquito spray killing pollinators like butterflies?
Durham DA affirms no charges in 2018 death of NCCU student
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Tropical Update: System near Florida could become depression
More TOP STORIES News