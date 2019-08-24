Storms soak Raleigh, Durham, play havoc with weekend events

A large tree blocked the roadway in between N. O'Neil and Brookhill in Clayton on Friday night.

Wet weather rolled through Friday night, bringing heavy rain, thunder, and lightning -- potentially interfering with your weekend plans.The entire ABC11 viewing area was at risk for severe weather Friday.The storms moved through in earnest during the evening. A few trees were knocked down across the area, including in Clayton, but a tree blocking the roadway in between N. O'Neil and Brookhill was quickly cleared and the road reopened.Because of the storms, the Chris Young concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park was postponed. Judah & the Lion fans at Red Hat Amphitheater were evacuated because of lightning concerns.The storm intensity was expected to diminish by midnight, but showers and storms remain overnight as the cold front drops south.Some high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday in order to avoid the storms. Others will be played Saturday.