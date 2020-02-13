Weather

Stormy Monday. Cooler Week Ahead

The big threat for the area will approach on Monday morning. A strong cold front will bring strong storms and could bring flooding downpours, hail, wind gusts to 60 mph and even a chance for a tornado in the area.

The biggest threat for tornadoes should be well to the southwest, but with the strength of this storm and an expected line of storms passing through, this may bring a quick spin-up that could produce a tornado. By mid-afternoon, the region will be drying out and cooling off. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4pm this evening.


We see a general clearing trend with the passage of the cold front into tonight.

Tuesday will be a colder day as the winds remain out of the north and should be much less breezy.

We are likely to see plenty of sunshine, especially early in the day, before some clouds push in and we could even see a shower at night as our next storm system develops along the old cold front across Georgia.

Wednesday will be a chilly day with a few rain showers and temperatures stuck in the lower 50s. Rain showers depart the area by Wednesday afternoon as this storm system heads east over the Atlantic.

Temperatures begin to rebound for Thursday and beyond as high pressure moves over the mid-Atlantic. The next chance for any precipitation comes on Friday night as another storm moves in with the threat for showers and thunderstorm spilling over into Saturday.

Have a great Monday and stay safe!

Bigweather


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, flooding possible today for central NC
LATEST: 47 COVID-19 cases reported at Knightdale long-term care facility
At least 3 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
1 dead, another injured in Raleigh shooting
Coronavirus kindness: SF man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
SE Raleigh basketball team still waiting for chance to claim title
Show More
Crews respond to fully-involved Durham house fire on Easter Sunday
2 Duke doctors celebrate 'would be' wedding day in impromptu ceremony
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
More TOP STORIES News