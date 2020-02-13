Stormy Monday. Cooler Week Ahead

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4pm this afternoon. Sustained winds 20-30 mph, Gusts to 60+mph. Strongest gusts between 6am - Noon, #NCwx pic.twitter.com/ULJaJ5VLBv — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 13, 2020

The big threat for the area will approach on Monday morning. A strong cold front will bring strong storms and could bring flooding downpours, hail, wind gusts to 60 mph and even a chance for a tornado in the area.The biggest threat for tornadoes should be well to the southwest, but with the strength of this storm and an expected line of storms passing through, this may bring a quick spin-up that could produce a tornado. By mid-afternoon, the region will be drying out and cooling off. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4pm this evening.We see a general clearing trend with the passage of the cold front into tonight.Tuesday will be a colder day as the winds remain out of the north and should be much less breezy.We are likely to see plenty of sunshine, especially early in the day, before some clouds push in and we could even see a shower at night as our next storm system develops along the old cold front across Georgia.Wednesday will be a chilly day with a few rain showers and temperatures stuck in the lower 50s. Rain showers depart the area by Wednesday afternoon as this storm system heads east over the Atlantic.Temperatures begin to rebound for Thursday and beyond as high pressure moves over the mid-Atlantic. The next chance for any precipitation comes on Friday night as another storm moves in with the threat for showers and thunderstorm spilling over into Saturday.Have a great Monday and stay safe!Bigweather