Heating Up Thursday

Humidity returns by this afternoon and it will remain quite warm for this time of year as well. Temps will top out in the upper 80s.

Another weak front moves through on Thursday. It will set off a shower in one or two spots, but most of the area stays dry. Before it drops through we will see a very warm day. Highs will challenge the record of 93 from 1933.

The front will bring a large upper high pressure area will build over the southeastern United States on Friday & through the weekend. It will promote a very warm and humid first weekend of autumn.

This upper high should keep much of the area dry with nothing more than a spotty shower or thunderstorm popping up each day. Temps stay around 90 all the way into next week.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

