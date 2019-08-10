Pretty Nice Weekend

A tranquil weekend is expected as a fairly weak front slips southward out of Virginia today. The vast majority of the area will be dry, although an influx of moisture ahead of the front may trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Those places which are located south and east of the Triangle have the best chance of having that spotty shower or thunderstorm, but high pressure spreading out across northern areas should keep the weather rain-free.Sunday will not be much different. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out in the afternoon, it will only pop up in areas located to the south and east. This will come about as a result of the washed out frontal boundary and an upper-level disturbance moving through. Temperatures should be a bit lower than today with a northeasterly low-level flow.An upper-level ridge over the southern Plains will expand eastward on Monday, allowing temperatures to rise and further reducing the already low rain chances across Central North Carolina.The eastern extension of the ridge will weaken Tuesday into Wednesday as a series of disturbances move across the Great Lakes and Northeast.This will help to drive a cold front southward across Virginia on Tuesday with temperatures spiking out ahead of it.Moisture will also increase markedly ahead of this front, and widely scattered activity will develop over northern areas Tuesday afternoon, sinking southward late in the day and arriving across Central North Carolina by Tuesday evening. With deeper tropical moisture streaming northward, heavy rainfall seems likely, and this may become an issue Tuesday night into Wednesday. Still a lot of details to be worked out, so it's too early to tell how expansive this threat may be and the precise time frame in which it becomes a concern.Regardless, conditions will improve late in the week as the front pushes south and drier air filters in from the north.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart