Pretty Nice Weekend

A weak cold front is approaching the state from the northwest and could set off a few storms near the Virginia border this evening. The storms should be pretty spotty, but one or two could be strong to severe. From Raleigh to the south it will be a dry and warm evening. Any storms will diminish by 10 or 11 pm, then skies will be clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.The weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice although a little on the hot side. There could be a spotty storm or two tomorrow afternoon, mainly east of the Triangle, but most areas will be dry with a good deal of sun. Highs tomorrow will reach the low and mid 90s. The Heat Index won't be a huge issue, but could still be 95-100 to the south of RDU around Fayetteville.Sunday looks to be a dry day and just a bit less hot as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s.Mostly dry weather will last into early next week.Have a great weekend!Chris