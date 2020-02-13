Strong, Potentially Severe, Storms Tonight

The main threat with these storms will be gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain. Small hail is possible. Otherwise, tonight will be warm and humid under a partly cloudy sky that will become mostly cloudy.
The remainder of the week will be hot (temperatures in and around 90 degrees) and very humid. While each day will provide at least the chance of a shower or storm, Wednesday will likely bring the most storms to the region.
SUNDAY STORMS— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 28, 2020
Scattered storms will pass through central N.C. tonight, some of which could be strong or severe. The Sandhills will receive the most action tonight. Main threats are gusty winds and heavy rain. Stay weather aware all throughout the night with @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/HpKh7da2lU
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson