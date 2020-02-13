Strong, Potentially Severe, Storms Tonight

SUNDAY STORMS

Scattered storms will pass through central N.C. tonight, some of which could be strong or severe. The Sandhills will receive the most action tonight. Main threats are gusty winds and heavy rain. Stay weather aware all throughout the night with @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/HpKh7da2lU — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 28, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms will be scattered throughout central North Carolina tonight. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed the Triangle and areas to the north in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather meanwhile the Sandhills and southern half of the Coastal Plain is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Alamance and Orange County have already seen damaging wind gusts tonight.The main threat with these storms will be gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain. Small hail is possible. Otherwise, tonight will be warm and humid under a partly cloudy sky that will become mostly cloudy.The remainder of the week will be hot (temperatures in and around 90 degrees) and very humid. While each day will provide at least the chance of a shower or storm, Wednesday will likely bring the most storms to the region.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson