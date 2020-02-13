Weather

Strong, Potentially Severe, Storms Tonight

By and
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms will be scattered throughout central North Carolina tonight. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed the Triangle and areas to the north in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather meanwhile the Sandhills and southern half of the Coastal Plain is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Alamance and Orange County have already seen damaging wind gusts tonight.
The main threat with these storms will be gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain. Small hail is possible. Otherwise, tonight will be warm and humid under a partly cloudy sky that will become mostly cloudy.

The remainder of the week will be hot (temperatures in and around 90 degrees) and very humid. While each day will provide at least the chance of a shower or storm, Wednesday will likely bring the most storms to the region.


Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 62,142 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in NC
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from flag
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shootings
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
15-year-old shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh
Strong storms Sunday night could bring gusty winds, hail
Chase ends after man stole Fayetteville PD car, dragged officer
Show More
1 dead after tree collapses on mobile home in Chapel Hill
NC senior care residents ask for pen pals amid COVID-19
Aqua-Tots help kids learn to swim during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
More TOP STORIES News