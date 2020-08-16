Strong storms cause problems in some parts of central NC

Flash Flood Warning for Harnett county until 10:15pm tonight. Already reading some reports of flooding across the region. These flooding downpours in Harnett county are moving into Johnston county. Will keep you updated throughout the night. #ncwx @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/5wUKshw52f — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) August 15, 2020

Deputies on scene at Duncan Cook Road (off of Cass Holt Rd) in Holly Springs which is completely flooded at this time. DOT has been notified. @ABC11_WTVD @WRAL @WNCN @SpecNews1RDU @newsobserver — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 16, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Heavy rain brought flooding to some parts of central North Carolina on Saturday, causing trouble for some areas that had wet ground from rain earlier in the week.Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Wake, Durham and Franklin counties until 7:30 p.m. Harnett County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m.Some flooding and ponding was visible on roads and backyards in Youngsville.In Wake County, Some roads in Holly Springs were flooded after strong thunderstorms.Showers and scattered storms should linger throughout the night. As of 9:45 p.m., the heaviest of the rain has dissipated, but flooded roads and saturated grounds could be an issue in the hours to come.