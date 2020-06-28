Parts of central NC under Level 2 risk for severe storms Sunday night

SPC has increased our severe threat today to level 2 in our western and southern counties. Highest threat will be gusty winds for late this afternoon into the evening. pic.twitter.com/aAczP5MTdZ — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 28, 2020

Watch for a few storms late this afternoon into the evening...some could be strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/IiOED5Fai0 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 28, 2020

Storms could be passing through parts of the viewing area Sunday evening.Meteorologist Steve Stewart says parts of the area are under Level 1 for severe risk chances while western counties are under Level 2.The timing will most likely be after 5 p.m. and close to 6 p.m. Most of the day leading up to that will be hot, humid and quiet.The main risks are gusty winds and potentially some hail.