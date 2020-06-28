severe weather

Parts of central NC under Level 2 risk for severe storms Sunday night

Storms could be passing through parts of the viewing area Sunday evening.

Meteorologist Steve Stewart says parts of the area are under Level 1 for severe risk chances while western counties are under Level 2.

The timing will most likely be after 5 p.m. and close to 6 p.m. Most of the day leading up to that will be hot, humid and quiet.



The main risks are gusty winds and potentially some hail.

