Central North Carolina under Level 1 for severe weather; strong storms with damaging winds possible later Saturday

On Saturday, central North Carolina has a Level 1 chance for severe weather, meaning strong to severe storms could happen later today.

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart said a frontal boundary will move through the Carolinas Saturday afternoon, producing spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.



What are straight-line winds and how do they form

As a potent low pressure system passes through the Northeast Sunday, a cold front tied to the system will sweep across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. This is expected to bring another round of rain and gusty thunderstorms. Around the Triangle, damaging winds will be a possible threat.

weather nc thunderstorm wind severe weather
