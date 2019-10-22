weather

Strong winds could invade Triangle as showers move through

A chance of severe weather in the Triangle and central North Carolina on Tuesday as a line of storms moved in from the west has diminished.

You'll want to have your umbrella with you.

The ABC11 viewing area is now in the "marginal" risk area for severe weather, which is a level 1 out of 5.



Some powerful wind gusts are still possible Tuesday as storms move through this afternoon. There will be a line of showers, but no lightning expected.



Temps will top out in the low to mid-70s for much of the area. Some localized flooding or a small pocket of hail is possible as well, but are not big threats this afternoon.

Isolated showers hit during the morning with scattered rain developing through the middle of the day. Pop-up storms will develop in the afternoon for the next couple of hours, until about 8 p.m., before moving on into the Coastal Plain through sunset.



It will clear later, with lows in the 45-50 degrees range.

It should be sunny tomorrow, with highs in the mid-60s to 70s and lows in the 42-47 range.

