Strongs storms move across Central NC

But storms arrived in the early evening in western counties into the Triangle and Sandhills causing some reports of power outages and trees down.
The main threats with the storms were strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, hail, and brief heavy rainfall.
Storms are approaching...will get bumpy this evening pic.twitter.com/nnspBDD97A— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 4, 2019
The tornado risk isn't zero, but it is very low as the atmosphere isn't set up for rotating storms but straight-line winds can do just as much damage.
What are straight-line winds and how do they form
Storms should exit our area by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for Sunday.