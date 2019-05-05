Strongs storms move across Central NC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5285763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lightning so violent it sets off home's Ring motion detector in Durham's Southpoint area.

Storms are approaching...will get bumpy this evening pic.twitter.com/nnspBDD97A — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 4, 2019

Most parts of central North Carolina experienced just clouds and sun Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and some humidity.But storms arrived in the early evening in western counties into the Triangle and Sandhills causing some reports of power outages and trees down.The main threats with the storms were strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, hail, and brief heavy rainfall.The tornado risk isn't zero, but it is very low as the atmosphere isn't set up for rotating storms but straight-line winds can do just as much damage.Storms should exit our area by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for Sunday.