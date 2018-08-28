HURRICANE MARIA

Study finds nearly 3,000 died within 6 months after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

The findings issued Tuesday by the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64.

It's also about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400.

Researchers say there was a 22 percent overall increase in the number of deaths from September 2017 to February 2018 compared to previous years.

They say the initial low counts came partly because physicians lacked training on how to certify deaths after a disaster.

They say the elderly and impoverished were most at risk.

A spokesman for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello did not immediately return a message for comment.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria nears Outer Banks

Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Maria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane mariapuerto ricou.s. & worldstormstorm damage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
SF medical team heading to Puerto Rico
HURRICANE MARIA
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Language barrier a challenge for Hurricane Maria kids in Cumberland schools
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Dinner and cocktails helping to raise hurricane relief
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
Heat Index in Triple Digits
Hurricane Lane, now Category 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
More Weather
Top Stories
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
Ohio children abducted and in danger may be headed to Florida
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
3 allegedly ate stolen pizza after killing delivery driver
Mom says son was bitten by another child at Harnett County daycare
Laptops are so last year: Here are the latest back-to-school gadgets
UNC Board of Governors directs trustees to come up with Silent Sam plan
Show More
John Goodman guessing Roseanne will be killed off
Mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
Bullied boy cites 'Jedi way' for reason he won't fight back
Twin 10-year-olds killed during custody visit with father
Teacher helps former student with child care as she attends job fair
More News