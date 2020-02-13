Hot with More Storms Tomrorow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most if not all of the scattered showers and storms will end after sunset, leaving central North Carolina with a partly cloudy, warm and muggy evening. Most, if not everyone, will be able to launch fireworks tonight.Tomorrow will be just as hot and humid as today with highs in the low 90s. There will be more scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening compared to today though.The remainder of the week will be hazy, hot and humid with highs in and around 90 degrees. While each day offers the opportunity for a shower or storm, Wednesday and Thursday will provide the best chance for widespread rain.Happy 4th of July!Robert Johnson