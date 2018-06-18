WEATHER

Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun in the sun may happen later in the day when the temperatures soar. (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Fun in the sun means later in the day for kids at Camp Kanata in Wake Forest.

As heat temperatures rise into the 90s this week, activities such as splashing around the pool or the camps at Lake Teer happen closer to the evening.

And other physical activities such as basketball and volleyball and soccer take place in the morning to avoid overexertion and heat illness.

But if that happens:

"We've got two nurses that stay onsite with us all the time. We have Gatorade at lunch and at dinner," said Shane Brown, the camp director at Kanata in charge of nearly 300 students who live onsite during the summer.

Temperatures to reach high 90s in the Triangle
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as North Carolina experiences its first heat wave of the season.


Hydration stations are sprinkled around the camp for kids to take a quick sip and keep going.

Firefighters are also on the move in this heat wearing layers of gear.

Capt. Tyler Hopkins with Northern Wake Fire Department said it's not uncommon to see one of his colleagues become overheated.

"Sometimes we put ourselves second and that's when we start to feel those conditions taking advantage of us," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said a paramedic provides colds packs on fire scene for crews.

They also monitor each firefighter's body temperature for their safety.

Since Saturday, Triangle hospitals have been dealing with several incidents of heat-related sickness.

Common symptoms can include excessive sweating, dry skin, headache, nausea, and dizziness.

Health officials urge people to take breaks from the sun, hydrate and don't leave children unattended in a vehicle without air conditioning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveweathernorth carolina newswake county newscool kidssummerWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News