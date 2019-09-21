Warming Up This Weekend

As a large ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere builds eastward this weekend, it will combine with a surface high located in the Carolinas to provide the Triangle lots of sunshine. Daytime temperatures will be trending above average as the wind turns towards the south and west. However, these temperatures will not come close to records for the individual dates. Dew points will be in the 50s, so not too humid and overall not a bad weekend.An upper-level trough will sweep across the Great Lakes before reaching the Northeast on Monday. This will drag a cold front across the Ohio Valley before it approaches Central North Carolina on Monday night. Temperatures will spike ahead of the front with some locations perhaps eclipsing the 90-degree-Fahrenheit mark, and dew point temperatures will rise as well. Still, this is a far cry from midsummer conditions... or even earlier this month. Regardless, the front will sink southward into the area Tuesday, with temperatures a few degrees lower. No precipitation is expected, however, as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system will be well to the north.The front will wash out somewhere to the south and east of the Triangle as ridging begins building anew over the Southeast.Temperatures will rise once again with highs approaching 90 F once again Thursday. There is some uncertainty regarding the speed of the next front which could arrive as early as Friday (back door front), though it may hold off until the weekend. For now we'll keep temperatures well above average and dry.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart