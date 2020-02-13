Weather

Summer Heat & Humidity Continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The dog day of summer are here and won't be leaving anytime soon. It's been a quiet and mostly sunny afternoon thanks to a dry northwesterly flow aloft around an upper level ridge centered over Texas. That ridge will be expanding eastward toward the Carolinas over the next couple of days, giving us fairly sunny skies with just some afternoon clouds and an isolated storm popping up.
As the flow aloft shifts, a cold front will end up closer to the Triangle Friday, giving us just a bit of a higher chance for a shower or thunderstorm again, though mostly for areas west of the Triangle.

That boundary will drift into the Carolina's and wash out over the weekend, but it will be bringing back enough moisture to our area to give us a more typical pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain at or above 90 each day with nighttime lows at or above 70, very typical for mid-July. Another boundary coming eastward early next week will reinforce that moisture through Tuesday. Drink water!!
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

