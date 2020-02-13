Weather

Heat Advisory issued for Central NC; feels-like temps could reach 105 or higher

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hot and humid weather pattern is expected to continue this afternoon through most of next week as a high pressure system over the Atlantic funnels warm, moist air into the region from the southwest.

This will cause afternoon temperatures to be a few degrees higher than yesterday; combined with the humidity, temperatures will feel like they are around the 105 F mark for many areas of the Triangle!

With heat indices this high, the first Heat Advisory of the summer season has been issued by the National Weather Service from noon to 9 p.m today.

With a weak ridge of high pressure aloft, another afternoon of atmospheric instability is expected as the day starts to heat up.

Ingredients over the Carolinas can allow for some storms that ignite to strengthen. Though these afternoon storms will be isolated in nature like yesterday, locally damaging winds and flooding downpours will be possible.

Similar conditions are expected to remain through the week ahead. The upper-level pattern is forecast to remain persistent over the Southeast, which will keep the warm and humid air in place. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely each day this week.

Stay cool!
Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group of protesters vandalize former Durham police headquarters
8-year-old drowns at Falls Lake
LATEST: Durham County surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19 cases
Police determine there was no active shooter at Cross Creek Mall
Police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again
Demonstrators march through Streets of Southpoint in Durham
Show More
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
85 babies in 1 Texas county had COVID-19, health official says
Mother charged after newborn baby found in Wilmington trash can
Raleigh to halt late-night sales of alcohol during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News