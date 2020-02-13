Heat Advisory in effect for Central NC; feels-like temps could reach 105 or higher

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hot and humid weather pattern is expected to continue this afternoon through most of next week as a high pressure system over the Atlantic funnels warm, moist air into the region from the southwest.This will cause afternoon temperatures to be a few degrees higher than yesterday; combined with the humidity, temperatures will feel like they are around the 105 F mark for many areas of the Triangle!With heat indices this high, the first Heat Advisory of the summer season has been issued by the National Weather Service from noon to 9 p.m today.With a weak ridge of high pressure aloft, another afternoon of atmospheric instability is expected as the day starts to heat up.Ingredients over the Carolinas can allow for some storms that ignite to strengthen. Though these afternoon storms will be isolated in nature like yesterday, locally damaging winds and flooding downpours will be possible.Similar conditions are expected to remain through the week ahead. The upper-level pattern is forecast to remain persistent over the Southeast, which will keep the warm and humid air in place. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely each day this week.Stay cool!Steve Stewart