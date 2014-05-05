Sun & Clouds, Little Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was our warmest day of the year as highs skyrocketed into the 70s!Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the 40s.Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds and it will be cooler than today. However, with highs in the low 60s, temperatures will still be slightly above average.Friday will be cloudy and much cooler as a warm front approaches North Carolina. This front will bring rain to central NC for Friday evening into early Saturday morning.Most of the weekend will be dry with only a couple chances for rain: Early Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, there will be plenty of dry time this weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s for Saturday before jumping back into the 70s come Sunday.A larger swath of rain will be around come Monday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson