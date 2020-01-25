Weather

Sun Returns Today

A much drier day is in store for this Saturday as our latest storm system shifts to the east. Sinking air behind this storm system will provide drier conditions for today that will help to break up the clouds across the region leading to more sunshine by this afternoon.
It will be breezy for today with high temperatures topping the lower 50s for the Triangle area.

High pressure building in from the west will help bring a dry and settled weather pattern across Central North Carolina through Sunday night.

A series of upper-level disturbances will help bring periodic cloud cover Sunday night and Monday. While lower-level air should remain quite dry thanks to the large surface high, we can't rule out a shower for Monday. Dry air should win the day for next Tuesday with more sunshine and dry skies!

A storm developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week, will bring more clouds during Wednesday and this system might expand far enough north to bring some wet weather later Wednesday and Wednesday night of next week. However, if the system does not expand northward, dry weather will continue across Central North Carolina Wednesday and Thursday.

Toward the end of next week another storm system is forecast to form over the northern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night and Friday. Long-range computer models show this storm tracking northeast Friday night and Saturday late next week with clouds and some rain.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart


