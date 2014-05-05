Sunny, Cool & Breezy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two areas of high pressure are merging over the Plains early today, and the resulting high will move eastward through the course of this week. This will lead to clear skies across the Triangle for the rest of this week, though temperatures will be more variable.It cooled down overnight, with most places down into the 30s under clear skies. There is a clipper-like system moving through the Northeast today. Any effects of that, even clouds, remain north of us. But as the upper-level trough swings through the East, it will bring in much cooler air on a gusty breeze, Initially today, sunshine will still allow us to get back to around 60, only a few degrees below normal. However, as winds become more northerly tonight, the cold air following that system will come pouring down into the region, and with clear skies we'll drop toward the freezing mark.Sunshine will linger through tomorrow as the high moves into Virginia by day's end; this will mean lighter winds. However, we'll be starting off colder with a Canadian air mass in place, so temperatures only recover back to the low 50s, more than 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for mid-November.With clear skies and little wind overnight, temperatures will radiate down to near freezing in urban locations and the mid-20s in many rural areas. If RDU gets below 30, it will be the first time since March 1, when it was 24.High pressure will then settle in over our region for the rest of the week with several days of sunshine and a nice warming trend as ridging builds back into the area. Afternoon temperatures will jump 5 degrees Thursday over tomorrow, then another 10 degrees on Friday and more on Saturday, getting us back to 70! The high will then move offshore for Sunday, and a return flow will start to bring in more clouds; the easterly flow will also cap the temperature rise.The next front to approach won't arrive until at least Monday.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather