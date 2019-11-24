Weather

Drying Out Today

In the wake of last evenings rain a gusty, westerly breeze will filter in drier air across the Triangle today with morning clouds giving way to increasing amounts of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50s, just a few degrees shy of the average high for late November.

High pressure will settle overhead tonight with less wind and clear skies. It will be a chilly night with most locations dipping well down into the 30s with patchy frost.

After a chilly start, Monday will turn out nice with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will shift offshore and a light southerly flow will bring milder air into the region with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with sunshine for the most part, along with nice mild temperatures in the 60s.

A storm tracking through the central Plains Tuesday will race cross the Great Lakes and toward the Northeast Wednesday. The trailing cold front will near from the west Wednesday with more in the way of clouds and perhaps a shower. However, at this point Wednesday does not appear to be a washout.

High pressure returns for Thanksgiving Day resulting in plenty of sunshine and a breeze at times. Afternoon temperatures will top off in the upper 50s to near 60, not too bad for late November. Dry weather is expected to last through Friday.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart


