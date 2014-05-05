Weather

Sunny and Breezy Today

First Alert Forecast: April 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's shaping up to be a beautiful Monday. High pressure south of the area will keep things sunny and warm. Highs will be above average reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. An upper level low moving through the Great Lakes will also bring in breezy northwest winds this afternoon. The combination of dry air and breezy conditions will lead to elevated fire danger in parts of the Sandhills.

High pressure will build into the area tonight and Tuesday keeping the weather pleasant.

A storm system will approach the area Wednesday bringing rain during the afternoon and evening. A warm front will lift north across the state first followed by a cold front. Right now, the threat for severe weather is low, but stay tuned for any changes.

An upper level low will move southeast across the mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday leading to a dry, northwest flow aloft once again across the Triangle. This will promote a nice end to the week with more in the way of sunshine and comfortable temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Highs reach the low 70s this weekend with a small chance for a few isolated showers.

Have a great week!
-Brittany Bell
