Sunny, Cool & Breezy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a warm and muggy Sunday with a few spotty showers, today felt more like November with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be another day with wall-to-wall sunshine but it'll be breezy with a northwest wind from 5-15mph and gusting up to 20mph at times.A cold front arrives tomorrow evening and will send temperatures crashing into the low to mid 30s overnight. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will struggle to reach into the low 50s. Once again, morning lows on Thursday will be around the freezing mark with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.Temperatures will rebound to near average values on Friday (mid 60s) and will rise into the 70s for the weekend.Be Well & Stay Warm!Robert Johnson